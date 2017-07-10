Deputies: Missing man last seen in Orangeburg Co., found safe in Ohio

A missing out-of-state man Orangeburg County deputies had said might be armed and dangerous has been found.

Ohio authorities have confirmed the man has been located there and is in condition, sheriff's spokesperson Richard Walker said. The circumstances surrounding his return to Ohio are unknown, Walker said.

On July 10, deputies said the 41-year-old Ohio man had last been seen in the Eutawville area.Investigators said they had reason to believe the man might have been a danger not only to himself but others and might have been carrying one or more knives on his person.

Family members said the man had traveled from his Ohio residence with a girlfriend to Orangeburg County. She told investigators he claimed he was going to a bar with a friend on July 1, then said she later saw him walk out of a wooded area wearing blue plaid boxers and had a T-shirt wrapped around his head. When she returned with clothes for him, he was gone, she said.

The man appeared to have suffered no injuries while he was reportedly missing and is considered safe, Walker said.

