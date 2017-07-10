Deputies: Missing man last seen in Orangeburg Co., possibly armed and dangerous

Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a missing out-of-state man who may be armed and dangerous.

Anthony Scott Sizemore, 41, was reported missing on July 3, Orangeburg County Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker said. He was last seen in the Eutawville area, deputies say.

Investigators have since learned the man may be a danger not only to himself but others. He may possibly be carrying one or more knives on his person, Walker said.

Family members said the man had traveled from his Ohio residence with a girlfriend to Orangeburg County. The man’s girlfriend told investigators Sizemore told her on the evening of July 1 he was going to Mill Creek Bar and Grill with a friend.

The girlfriend said she was told Sizemore never showed up at the business but was seen driving a brown Buick with paper license plates, Walker said.

However, she told deputies that as she walked down the road to use a telephone, she saw Sizemore walk out of a wooded area wearing blue plaid boxers and had a T-shirt wrapped around his head. When she returned with clothes for him, he was gone, she said.

Anyone with any information on Sizemore or his possible location is asked to not approach him but contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

