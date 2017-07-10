Hundreds remain without power in West Ashley

Hundreds of customers in the West Ashley area remain without power following an accident being blamed on a garbage truck.

As of 2:40 p.m., more than 600 were without power in two separate pockets on either side of Glenn McConnell Parkway near West Ashley High School.

Of those, crews estimated power would be restored to 369 residents who live near Mary Ader Drive by 3:30 p.m., while another 300 near Wild Cat Boulevard may have to wait until 9:30 p.m., according to the utility's outage map.

That number is down from 1,686 initially reported at 1:50 p.m.

SCE&G spokesperson Kim Asbill says crews are working to get power restored. She said the cause of the initial outage was believed to be a garbage truck coming into contact with power lines, but it is not clear whether the outage on the opposite side of Glenn McConnel Parkway is directly related to that incident.

Asbill said a pair of power poles were down on Wild Cat Boulevard at the entrance to West Ashley High School.

Earlier, traffic signals were out along Glenn McConnell Parkway near Bees Ferry Road.

