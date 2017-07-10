Power restored to West Ashley neighborhood following accident

Power has been restored to a West Ashley neighborhood following an accident.

More than 600 people were without power in the area of Mary Ader Drive off Glenn McConnell Parkway.

SCE&G spokesperson Kim Asbill says crews were working to get power restored. She said the cause of the initial outage was believed to be a garbage truck coming into contact with power lines.

Asbill said a pair of power poles were down on Wild Cat Boulevard at the entrance to West Ashley High School.

Earlier, traffic signals were out along Glenn McConnell Parkway near Bees Ferry Road.

