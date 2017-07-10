Live 5 Investigates: Search and Seizure

Thursday at 11 p.m., Live 5 News has exclusive access to a national study of traffic stops, including South Carolina.

Live 5's Carter Coyle and Aaron Maybin spent weeks analyzing the data for millions of traffic stops. They are getting the facts on who and why people are being pulled over in the Lowcountry, how it compares to the rest of the nation and what local troopers have to say about it.

Search and Seizure, a Live 5 News investigation, airs Thursday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.