TAKE A STAND: Congratulations, Bill Walsh!

We want to give a special shout out and say congratulations to Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh.

Bill has retired, not from Live 5, but from the active military reserve. An old fuzzy picture more than 23 years old shows Bill standing on the deck of the U.S.S. Elrod where he was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy.

Earlier this month, Bill officially retired from the military.

He served in both the Navy and the Air Force, aboard two aircraft carriers, and on the ground in 23 countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Bill, we thank you for your service to our country, and we thank you for your continued service to the Lowcountry. Bill and the First Alert Storm Team will continue to keep us safe and informed.

