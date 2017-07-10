Quantcast

Emergency crews responding to reported structure fire in W. Ashley

Emergency crews responding to reported structure fire in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in West Ashley Monday afternoon. 

Authorities say the incident is in the area of the 100 block of Ashley Villa Circle near Glenn McConnell Parkway. 

The emergency call for the fire came in at 4:15 p.m. 

