DHEC to test water on Tue. after Mt. Pleasant residents' concerns

Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a missing out-of-state man who may be armed and dangerous.More >>
Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a missing out-of-state man who may be armed and dangerous.More >>
A James Island organization met Monday night to bring the community together in an effort to prevent putting a new bus lot at the site of a historic school.More >>
A James Island organization met Monday night to bring the community together in an effort to prevent putting a new bus lot at the site of a historic school.More >>
Power has been restored to a West Ashley neighborhood following an accident.More >>
Power has been restored to a West Ashley neighborhood following an accident.More >>
Residents are still questioning the safety of their drinking water after at-home test kits showed signs of pesticides in the water.More >>
Residents are still questioning the safety of their drinking water after at-home test kits showed signs of pesticides in the water.More >>
A viral Facebook post is the reason a Las Vegas woman was able to find her long lost biological brother in Charleston just days after posting.More >>
A viral Facebook post is the reason a Las Vegas woman was able to find her long lost biological brother in Charleston just days after posting.More >>