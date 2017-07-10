Fireflies come back in ninth against RiverDogs

First baseman Brandon Wagner cranked his fourth home run and designated hitter Carlos Vidal went 4-for-4 to drive in three, but centerfielder Desmond Lindsay smashed a game-tying grand slam in the ninth as Columbia rallied for five runs to drop the RiverDogs 5-4 on Monday night in front of 4,163 fans at Joe Riley Park.

The loss broke Charleston’s three-game winning streak and four straight at home as they were unable to complete their first series sweep of the season.

Columbia (47-39, 7-11) got all their runs the ninth inning as Hobie Harris loaded the bases with one out. After tossing a four out save in Sunday evening’s contest, closer Garrett Mundell (0-4, 2.76) was called on to get the final two outs and surrendered the second game tying home run allowed by the bullpen in six days as the No. 5 Mets prospect Lindsay clubbed a grand slam to left field. The Fireflies then took the lead as designated hitter Jay Jabs scored the go-ahead run from first baseman Dash Winningham's double to left field. It marked just the fourth time all season that Charleston (46-42, 12-6) lost a game in which they led in the fifth inning or later and just the second time the club lost when leading after eight to go along with 38 wins.

The RiverDogs put the Fireflies behind early in the second inning. Columbia starter Gabriel Llanes walked right fielder Isiah Gilliam and Wagner back-to-back then surrendered a bases-loading single to third baseman Mandy Alvarez. Vidal got his first of four hits with a two RBI double off the wall in right field.

Charleston tacked on one more in the eighth as Vidal finished his day with three total RBI tying his season high. Wagner doubled to right field and Vidal got his fourth hit with an RBI single to left field bringing in Wagner from third.

Mundell suffered his second blown save of the season and his fourth loss.

Adonis Uceta (4-0, 1.38) got the win as he tossed the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits.



