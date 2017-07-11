Man arrested on multiple charges after early-morning chase

A driver is facing multiple charges after leading North Charleston Police on a chase early Tuesday morning.

Walter Varner faces charges of driving under suspension, malicious injury to personal property, failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest, according to Charleston County jail records.

According to a report, an officer says he saw a car driving fast and nearly hitting another car shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say Varner led them on a chase that started near Dorchester Road at Doyle Avenue and ended on railroad tracks near Meeting Street Road, where they say Varner fled the car on foot.

He was caught and subsequently placed in leg shackles after authorities say he nearly kicked an officer.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.