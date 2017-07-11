Quantcast

North Charleston Police involved in car chase - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

North Charleston Police involved in car chase

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police confirm a police chase Tuesday morning in North Charleston.

The call came in at 3:50 a.m. 

According to dispatch, the chase started near Dorchester Road at Doyle Avenue and ended on Dorchester Road at Meeting Street Road.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly