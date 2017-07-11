Durham School Services hiring bus drivers

In anticipation of the new school year, Durham School Services is hiring bus drivers and monitors.

The transportation company is offering new incentives for drivers.

The pay rate for drivers is now $15 per hour.

The old pay rate was $13.55 per hour.

In addition to the pay, drivers are eligible for a sign on bonus. Through the end of July, candidates with a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) with passenger and school bus endorsements, can earn a $2,500 sign on bonus.

Candidates with a valid driver's license can earn a $1,000 bonus when they sign up.

Drivers are guaranteed at least 30 hours per week.

Durham is also hiring monitors at a rate of $9.50 per hour.

Interested candidates may apply at the Durham School Services office Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3815 West Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

