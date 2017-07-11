Durham School Services hiring bus drivers

North Charleston Police confirm a police chase Tuesday morning in North Charleston.More >>
Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a missing out-of-state man who may be armed and dangerous.More >>
In anticipation of the new school year, Durham School Services is hiring bus drivers and monitors.More >>
Mount Pleasant residents are questioning the safety of their drinking water after at-home test kits showed signs of pesticides in the water.More >>
Crews are working an accident involving an 18-wheeler that's slowing westbound I-526 traffic.More >>
