Sears Home Services to host job fair Tuesday

Sears Home Services has openings for service technicians who specialize in refrigeration and appliance repairs.

A driver's license is required for these positions.

The company is hosting a hiring event Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It takes place at SC Works Charleston at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes and come prepared for an interview.

For more details, go to www.scworks.org and check out job order #714801.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.