Mount Pleasant Police respond to reported bank robbery

Mount Pleasant Police are responding Tuesday morning to a reported bank robbery.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch confirmed police are responding to the TD Bank in the 1000 block of Anna Knapp Boulevard.

The call about the robbery came in at 9:12 a.m., dispatchers say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

