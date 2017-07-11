Mount Pleasant Police search for clues in bank robbery

The call about a bank robbery came in at 9:12 a.m. (Source: Live 5)

Mount Pleasant Police are asking the public for help in a Tuesday morning bank robbery.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the TD Bank in the 1000 block of Anna Knapp Boulevard on a report of a bank robbery, Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said.

Employees told police two men armed with handguns entered the bank and demanded money from tellers.

One robber was described as wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a grey or black bandana with a design.

The second robber was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, sunglasses and a black bandana.

Both men were believed to be approximately 25 to 30 years old and were 5'10" to 6' tall, Googe said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Jenkins at 843-856-3029. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information; Crime Stoppers can be reached at 843-554-1111.

