Mount Pleasant Police search for clues in bank robbery

Deputies in Colleton County are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded in the face Wednesday night.More >>
Deputies in Colleton County are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded in the face Wednesday night.More >>
A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 caused a three-mile backup Thursday morning.More >>
A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 caused a three-mile backup Thursday morning.More >>
The director of the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control is stepping down, the agency confirmed Thursday morning.More >>
The director of the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control is stepping down, the agency confirmed Thursday morning.More >>
The recent travel ban is preventing refugees from coming to Charleston.More >>
The recent travel ban is preventing refugees from coming to Charleston.More >>
A welfare check led a Charleston County deputy to donate a much-needed wheelchair to a Hollywood man.More >>
A welfare check led a Charleston County deputy to donate a much-needed wheelchair to a Hollywood man.More >>