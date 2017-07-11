Charleston named best in the U.S. for fifth consecutive year

Charleston is once again considered the "Best City in the U.S." by a popular travel publication.

The results of Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2017 readers’ survey show Charleston ranked #1 in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. The Holy City also claimed the number two spot among the best cities in the world.

The annual rankings of the top travel destinations, both nationally and globally consider categories such as sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.

Charleston beat out other top U.S. destinations such as New York, Nashville, and New Orleans to once again claim the top spot.

Sante Fe, New Mexico claimed the number two spot on the U.S. list. The Holy City dropped from the top spot on the list of the Top 10 cities in the world. Charleston was ranked number two behind San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

The Vendue Inn and Zero George in downtown Charleston were also recognized by the travel publication among the top 15 city hotels in America.

To see the full rankings, click here.

