Charleston Co. Library to hold casting calls

The Charleston County Public Library is holding a series of casting calls for photography to be used on the library system's website.

CCPL officials say library customers of all ages are invited to visit their nearest branch at the times listed and be photographed using library services. Many of the photos taken will be used on the library's new website which will launch later in the year, spokesperson Natalie Hauff said.

The photos will also be used in digital and print materials to promote the library, she said.

The following casting calls dates and times have been set:

July 22 :

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Dorchester Road Branch - 6325 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston

1 - 2 p.m.

Otranto Road Branch - 2261 Otranto Rd., North Charleston

Aug. 19 :

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Main Branch - 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Branch - 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mt. Pleasant

Aug. 26 :

10 - 11 a.m.

John’s Island Branch - 3531 Maybank Highway, John’s Island

12 - 1 p.m.

Hurd/St. Andrews Branch - 1735 N. Woodmere Dr., Charleston

Light refreshments and snacks will be served during the casting call dates, Hauff said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.