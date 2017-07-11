Police: Unresponsive man pulled from N. Charleston hotel pool is alive

North Charleston Police say the unresponsive man pulled from a hotel pool Tuesday afternoon is alive.

Dispatchers confirmed police and EMS responded to a hotel in the 4700 block of Goer Drive after a call about an unresponsive man found in a pool came in at approximately 3:27 p.m.

Shortly before 5 p.m., North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the man is alive, but could provide no further information.

North Charleston Police, the North Charleston Fire Department also responded.

