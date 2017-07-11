Crews extinguish house fire in Summerville

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Summerville Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at a single story house on the 400 block of Corey Boulevard off of Boonehill Road.

According to fire officials, crews had the fire under control in 10 minutes.

When authorities received the call about the fire, they were told people were inside the home, but by the time firefighters arrived, the people inside had already escaped the home.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner said she had recently purchased the home and believed a family member may have started the fire, although she said she was not certain how it happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

