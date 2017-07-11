Quantcast

Emergency officials: Crews responding to house fire in Summervil - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials: Crews responding to house fire in Summerville

Source: AP Source: AP
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews are responding to a house fire in Summerville. 

Authorities say the fire is in the area of the 400 block of Corey Boulevard off of Boonehill Road. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly