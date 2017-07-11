Hershey Bears re-sign Stingrays standout goalie Milner

The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Parker Milner to an American Hockey League contract for the 2017-18 season. The announcement was made by Vice President of Hockey Operations Bryan Helmer.

Milner, 26, appeared in five games with Hershey during the 2016-17 season, going 3-2-0 with a 2.84 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He won his first start with Hershey on Jan. 28, making 30 saves in a 4-2 win at Springfield. He allowed two or less goals in four of his five appearances.

The Pittsburgh, PA native spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Milner appeared in 43 regular season games, posting a 26-14-2 record with one shutout. He ranked seventh in the ECHL in minutes played (2520) and had a 2.72 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. In the playoffs, Milner led the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals, appearing in all 22 playoff games with a 12-10 record, 2.30 goals against average, .919 save percentage, and three shutouts.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Milner, a two-time national champion at Boston College, has skated in 20 career AHL games with Bridgeport, Iowa, and Hershey. He is 9-7-0 with a 3.05 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.



-per Hershey Bears