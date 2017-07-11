North Charleston murder suspect arrested after standoff in downtown Charleston

A North Charleston murder suspect is in custody following a standoff in downtown Charleston.

NCPD investigators have charged 36-year-old Gregory Green in connection with the June 8 murder of Freeman Angelo Rivers. The Charleston County coroner says Rivers' was fatally shot, and his body was found in a burned home on Bailey Drive.

North Charleston police officers along with U.S. Marshals, CCSO, and city PD responded to a home on Congress Street in Charleston on Tuesday and took Green in to custody after a brief standoff.

Green was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and arson.

He is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

In addition, officers arrested Terrance Doucet on July 7 and charged him with accessory to murder for his involvement in the crime, according to police.

Both of the suspects' charges stem from an investigation on June 8 on Bailey Drive where fire and police crews responded to the home to find it in flames.

"Firefighters discovered the body of Rivers inside of the house," NCPD officials said."During the investigation it was learned that the victim suffered a gunshot wound."

According to police, Green was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

Neighbors said Rivers was a fixture in the Accabee neighborhood.

"Just a really quiet person, you barely knew he was there, just him and his dog and his bicycle. It was shocking to hear that it happened," Venetta Seels said. "It's gonna rock the neighborhood a little while because like I said, he was a constant around here."

