Quantcast

Highway 41 reopened following rollover crash in Mt. Pleasant - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Highway 41 reopened following rollover crash in Mt. Pleasant

Source: Mount Pleasant Police Source: Mount Pleasant Police
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Highway 41 has been reopened following a rollover crash in Mount Pleasant Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident was reported before 5 p.m.  

Police say it was a single-vehicle crash that happened near Harpers Ferry Way. 

One lane was partially blocked by the incident. 

Police say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly