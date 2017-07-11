Charleston City Council votes on workforce housing

Folks living in a North Charleston neighborhood fear some of their kids will get killed by speeders.More >>
Charleston City Council deferred a vote that would force new restaurants to provide more off street parking for customers and employees.
Two firefighters were transported to the hospital following an apartment complex fire in Summerville Tuesday night.
Charleston City Council approved an ordinance to increase the amount of workforce housing developers will have to have in their complexes.
Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in Summerville Tuesday afternoon.
