Two firefighters transported to hospital following Summerville fire

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat related injuries following an apartment complex fire in Summerville Tuesday night.

Authorities said the fire happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartments near Old Trolley Road around 8:30 p.m.

According to Chief Waring, the firefighters who were transported to the hospital are in stable condition.

Officials with the Summerville Fire Department say the fire was put under control in 10 minutes.

Two residents were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents reported fire, EMS and police responded to the scene.

