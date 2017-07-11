Quantcast

City Council defers vote for new restaurants to provide more par - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

City Council defers vote for new restaurants to provide more parking

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston City Council deferred a vote that would force new restaurants to provide more off street parking for customers and employees.

The goal of the proposal was to minimize traffic on the peninsula and parking shortages.

The council voted to revisit the proposal after more research is done.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly