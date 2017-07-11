Lowcountry-native Smoak goes 1-1 at All-Star Game, American League wins 2-1

Quantcast

By Chris Obarski, Sports Anchor
Goose Creek-native and former Stratford Knight Justin Smoak went 1-1 with a single and a walk in his first All Star Game appearance. The American League won 2-1 in ten innings.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman single in the top of the second off Phillies hurler Pat Neshek. Smoak then drew a four pitch walk off Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez.

Robinson Cano homered in the top of the tenth inning to break a 1-1 tie. The American League has now won the mid-summer classic five straight times.

