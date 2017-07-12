CCSD to host community meeting, discuss Mount Pleasant stadium proposal

The Charleston County School District will host a community meeting in Mount Pleasant to discuss the proposal for a new stadium Wednesday.

The East of the Cooper Regional Stadium is set to be built in the Carolina Park neighborhood.

People in Carolina Park have been rallying in opposition to those plans.

The stadium would serve as the home field for three area high schools.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Laing Middle School of Science and Technology.

