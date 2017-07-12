FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler overturns on Hwy. 17

Charleston County deputies are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler in West Ashley.

All lanes on Highway 17 remain open, but deputies are urging motorists to use extreme caution in the area.

Dispatchers say a call came in at approximately 8:46 a.m. about an 18-wheeler that had overturned on Highway 17 at Bees Ferry Road.

The 18-wheeler was pulling a trailer believed to contain wood chips, dispatchers say.

No injuries have been reported, deputies say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

