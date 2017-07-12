Hwy. 17 reopens after 18-wheeler crash

Both directions of Highway 17 are open after an 18-wheeler crash earlier Wednesday morning, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers said a call came in at approximately 8:46 a.m. about an 18-wheeler that had overturned on Highway 17 at Bees Ferry Road. The vehicle was carrying wood chips, dispatchers said.

Deputies were rerouting motorists to Old Charleston Highway until the vehicle towed and cleanup was complete.

No injuries have been reported, deputies say.

