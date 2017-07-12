Reward offered in search for Horry Co. murder suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder in Horry County, according to a press release.

The Horry County Police Department has identified the man wanted for murder as Marion Javon Campbell.

On June 26, the Horry County Police Department responded to a call at the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Short Cut Road.

The caller said their son told them about a cab being stopped in their yard.

Officers reportedly found 66-year-old taxi cab driver Dennis Mantel crashed at the location with a severe gunshot wound to the neck. The cab driver eventually died from his wound.

The suspect appeared to have fled the scene on foot.

If anyone has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 554-1111 and you could receive a reward.

