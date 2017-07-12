People allergic to peanuts will have a night reserved just for them at the Joe.

The Charleston RiverDogs are hosting their second annual Peanut-Free night. For one night only, no peanuts will be on sale at the park with special sections for those with peanuts allergies available.

The designated areas will be completely peanut-free with a thorough cleansing of the sections prior to the game.

"Knock 'Em Out of the Park Second Annual Peanut-Free Night

Wednesday,July 19 - 7:05 pm.

Joe Riley Stadium

360 Fishburne Street

Charleston

Lower reserved tickets to the peanut-free zone are $10 each. For $17, fans receive a ticket to the peanut-free seating along with a meal voucher.



