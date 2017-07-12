Beaufort Branch Library Having Two Solar Eclipse Events

People all over the United States are getting ready for the big solar eclipse event set to happen Aug. 21.

To celebrate the Beaufort Branch library is inviting people to learn more about this astronomical event with two special events.

The Solar Eclipse 101 event will be an overview of the eclipse, including why they happen and how you can be safe and get the most out of your eclipse viewing experience. The event is designed for adults and families.

Then on Aug. 16, prize-winning author Annie Dillard's essay, "Total Eclipse," will be performed by professional actress Maggie Worsdale of the Traveling Literacy Theater.



Solar Eclipse 101

Wednesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m.

Beaufort Branch Library

311 Scott St.

Beaufort

Free



Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.

Dramatic Essay Reading: Annie Dillard's "Total Eclipse"

Beaufort Branch Library

311 Scott St.

Beaufort

Free



All program attendees will receive complimentary viewing glasses designed to protect your eyes while observing the eclipse.

Eclipse glasses will also be available while supplies last from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 during normal operating hours.

