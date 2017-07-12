Citizens help to capture wanted man who fled from deputies in Charleston Co.

Two citizens helped deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office capture a man following a manhunt in Ladson.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Randy Taylor who was charged with driving under suspension second-offense, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

Taylor's arrest stems from an incident on Wednesday morning when deputies attempted to stop a car near Lincolnville Road and Von Oshen after the driver failed to use his turn signal.

According to CCSO officials, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Taylor, refused to stop and drove away from the deputy.

"The deputy saw a female passenger frantically waving her arm out of the passenger window," CCSO officials said.

Authorities say deputies pursued the vehicle until the driver stopped on William Aiken Avenue and ran away.

"Charleston County Air Support and K-9 units as well as Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units were called to assist in the search," CCSO officials said.

After two hours, the active search was cancelled.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies received a call from a concerned citizen stating the suspect was on College Park Road.

"An off duty Charleston County deputy was in the area and located a person matching Taylor’s description," CCSO officials said."Taylor once again ran away. The deputy was able to apprehend him with the assistance of another concerned citizen who saw the deputy and Taylor struggling."

The sheriff's office say Taylor was not injured and was transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

"Sheriff Cannon would like to extend his gratitude to the citizens who assisted by calling in tips and to the concerned citizen who assisted the deputy as Taylor was resisting arrest," CCSO officials said.

Taylor will have a bond hearing tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

The female passenger was not injured, was not charged and was released.

Deps looking for a white male w/ brown hair and a tat under his eye wearing Grey tank top, blk pants. Call 843-743-7200 w/ info. #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 12, 2017

North Charleston police were also involved in the search.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.