Deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop

Charleston County deputies say they are looking for a driver who fled an attempted traffic stop in the Ladson Road area.

Deputies say the man is wanted for reckless driving and failing to stop for police. Deputies have a possible identification of the man but are working to confirm that before they release information, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinsky.

The attempted stop happened at approximately 9:46 a.m. near Lincolnville Road and Von Oshen Road, Zelinsky said.

The main search area is in the area of Koester Road.

The man fled the vehicle on foot near the Port City Concrete Plant, deputies say.

The man had brown hair and a tattoo under his eye and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and black pants.

North Charleston Police are also involved in the search.

The man's identity has not been released and there are apparently no photos available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

