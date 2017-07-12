Officials: Deputies capture man who fled from traffic stop in Ladson

Authorities say they have captured a man who fled from an attempted traffic stop in the Ladson Road area.

Deputies say the man was wanted for reckless driving and failing to stop for police.

The attempted stop happened at approximately 9:46 a.m. near Lincolnville Road and Von Oshen Road, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.

A search was held in the area of Koester Road.

The man fled the vehicle on foot near the Port City Concrete Plant, deputies say.

Deps looking for a white male w/ brown hair and a tat under his eye wearing Grey tank top, blk pants. Call 843-743-7200 w/ info. #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 12, 2017

North Charleston police were also involved in the search.

