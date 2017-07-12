Troopers investigate crash involving Charleston Police officer

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Charleston Police vehicle.

The crash happened Wednesday just after 7 a.m. on Lockwood Boulevard, according to SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Troopers say a police officer failed to yield as he was turning out of the Charleston Police Department headquarters lot.

Southern said there were no injuries. So far, no charges have been filed.

