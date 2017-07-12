Troopers investigate crash involving Charleston Police officer

Charleston City Council deferred a vote that would force new restaurants to provide more off street parking for customers and employees.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Charleston Police vehicle.More >>
Both directions of Highway 17 are open after an 18-wheeler crash earlier Wednesday morning, dispatchers say.More >>
Charleston County deputies say they are looking for a driver who fled an attempted traffic stop in the Ladson Road area.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is offering $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder.More >>
