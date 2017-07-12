Crews working to repair cut fiber line blamed for AT&T phone, internet outage

Officials with Dorchester District Two addressed rumors Wednesday via social media of school uniforms for students during the 2017-2018 year.More >>
Officials with Dorchester District Two addressed rumors Wednesday via social media of school uniforms for students during the 2017-2018 year.More >>
Charleston County deputies say they are looking for a driver who fled an attempted traffic stop in the Ladson Road area.More >>
Charleston County deputies say they are looking for a driver who fled an attempted traffic stop in the Ladson Road area.More >>
A man authorities say may have been involved in a Myrtle Beach missing persons case pleaded guilty to an unrelated armed robbery Wednesday.More >>
A man authorities say may have been involved in a Myrtle Beach missing persons case pleaded guilty to an unrelated armed robbery Wednesday.More >>
AT&T customers across the Lowcountry are reporting an outage affecting cell phones and internet service.More >>
AT&T customers across the Lowcountry are reporting an outage affecting cell phones and internet service.More >>
All northbound lanes on the Ravenel bridge are open following an accident Wednesday afternoon.More >>
All northbound lanes on the Ravenel bridge are open following an accident Wednesday afternoon.More >>