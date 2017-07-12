Crews working to repair cut fiber line blamed for AT&T phone, internet outage

Mt. Pleasant Police have blocked access to the AT&T store to avoid congestion. (Source: Mt. Pleasant Police)

AT&T officials are expecting to have internet and phone service restored by Wednesday evening after a cut fiber line caused a massive outage in the Lowcountry.

So far, there is no timeline on when service will be restored, however.

The outage was first reported at approximately 1 p.m. The fiber cut may have been caused by road construction crews, AT&T spokesperson Ann Elsas said. Customers in Charleston and the Columbia area may be affected.

"Technicians are on site and working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue," Elsas said. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

Workers at Lowcountry AT&T stores say hundreds of people have been in and out since the outage began, most thinking it was their phone. Once they arrived, they realized the outage was much more widespread.

Mount Pleasant Police blocked off the AT&T parking lot on Weaver Circle and is only allowing people to exit, according to a tweet from the department. The move was made, police say, to avoid congestion.

Police also told residents they do not need to go to their AT&T store because of the outage because the issue is with AT&T equipment, not the customers' phones.

The Charleston International Airport reported internet and data outages and urged passengers to check with their airlines to determine the status of flights.

None of the 911 call centers in Charleston, Berkeley or Dorchester Counties were directly impacted, but Charleston County deputies say they are receiving many hangups because of the outage and are reminding people to only call 911 in an emergency.



The website DownDetector.com shows a large outage in the Charleston area as well as a smaller outage in Atlanta. Another large outage appears over the Washington, D.C. area. The website outage.report shows a large outage in the Charleston area as well.

Reports from Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, North Charleston, Goose Creek, and Johns Island have been logged, according to the sites.

