Lowcountry customers reporting AT&T phone, internet outage

AT&T customers across the Lowcountry are reporting an outage affecting cell phones and internet service.

The website DownDetector.com shows a large outage in the Charleston area as well as a smaller outage in Atlanta. Another large outage appears over the Washington, D.C. area. The website outage.report shows a large outage in the Charleston area as well.

The cause of the outage is not clear and there has been no official word from the company on how soon service is expected to be restored.

Reports from Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, North Charleston, Goose Creek, and Johns Island have been logged, according to the sites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

