DD2 addresses rumors of school uniforms for 2017-2018 year

Officials with Dorchester District Two addressed rumors Wednesday via social media of school uniforms for students during the 2017-2018 year.More >>
Officials with Dorchester District Two addressed rumors Wednesday via social media of school uniforms for students during the 2017-2018 year.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.More >>
AT&T customers across the Lowcountry are reporting an outage affecting cell phones and internet service.More >>
AT&T customers across the Lowcountry are reporting an outage affecting cell phones and internet service.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Charleston Police vehicle.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Charleston Police vehicle.More >>
Both directions of Highway 17 are open after an 18-wheeler crash earlier Wednesday morning, dispatchers say.More >>
Both directions of Highway 17 are open after an 18-wheeler crash earlier Wednesday morning, dispatchers say.More >>