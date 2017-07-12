DD2 addresses rumors of school uniforms for 2017-2018 year

Officials with Dorchester District Two addressed rumors Wednesday via social media of school uniforms for students during the 2017-2018 year.

Spokeswoman Patricia Raynor says there have been several posts on social media sites like Facebook recently stating students would be wearing uniforms.

A post on the district’s Facebook page reads in part:

“Students in Dorchester District Two will NOT be required to wear uniforms for the 2017-2018 school year. We have learned that there has been a bill pre-filed in the state Legislature to require all public school students to wear uniforms and this has been reported by a Columbia television station.”

The bill pre-filed by Representative Cezar McKnight on December 15, 2016 would provide the Department of Education the opportunity to establish and enforce a statewide mandatory dress code program “requiring school uniforms be worn by public school students beginning with the 2017-2018 school year”.

According to the South Carolina Legislature, the bill has been hung up in the Committee on Education and Public Works since January 10.

“Please know that consideration of any pre-filed bills could not occur until the next legislative session in January 2018,” the post continues. “A bill of this nature is quite often introduced in the Legislature but has never been passed.”

Several people took to social media commenting on DD2’s statement.

“I wish they would require uniforms!” wrote one parent. “We struggle every year to find clothes that not only fit my daughter, but also fit the rules and requirements of the district. It's becoming quite ridiculous.”

“Uniforms would be easier,” wrote another parent. “Ever trying dressing a pre-teen these days.”

However, not everyone is for uniforms.

“If we go to uniforms it would suck,” wrote a Summerville High student.

The bill also states uniforms would be flexible for individual school districts and would assist students eligible for free or reduced school lunches in getting at least five sets of school uniforms for each season, if there’s money available.

