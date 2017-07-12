Berkeley Co. deputies investigate deadly shooting

Berkeley County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded at approximately 1:10 p.m. to a report of a person being shot at an address in the 3000 block of Old Highway 52 in the Strawberry area, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound and was dead on the scene, Cochran said.

The gunman was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

