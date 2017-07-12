Berkeley County deputies searching for murder suspect

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a murder suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.

Investigators are searching for 42-year-old Vincent Lamont Gailliard who's wanted for murder in the death of 32-year-old Bradley Conner. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to 3068 Old Highway 52 in the Strawberry area of Berkeley County in reference a report of a person being shot.

When deputies arrived they found a male subject deceased with a gunshot wound to his body.

The coroner's office says Conner was found lying in the yard of the home with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say as a result of the investigation, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has an active arrest warrant for Gailliard.

If anyone knows his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or dial 911 as Gailliard should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Gailliard was last known to drive a silver Chrysler 200 sedan," BCSO officials said."No tag number is known at this time."

