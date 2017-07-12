Quantcast

All northbound lanes open on Ravenel bridge; traffic moving slowly

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

All northbound lanes on the Ravenel bridge are open following an accident Wednesday afternoon. 

Earlier today, crews shut down the two right lanes which have since been reopened. 

No injuries have been reported yet. 

Police say two trucks were called to the scene. 

