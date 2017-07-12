Verizon: Personal data of 6 million customers leaked online

Officials with Dorchester District Two addressed rumors Wednesday via social media of school uniforms for students during the 2017-2018 year.More >>
Officials with Dorchester District Two addressed rumors Wednesday via social media of school uniforms for students during the 2017-2018 year.More >>
AT&T officials say service has been restored for customers in Charleston and Columbia affected by an internet and cell phone outage Wednesday afternoon.More >>
AT&T officials say service has been restored for customers in Charleston and Columbia affected by an internet and cell phone outage Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >>
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >>
Authorities say they have captured a man who fled from an attempted traffic stop in the Ladson Road area.More >>
Authorities say they have captured a man who fled from an attempted traffic stop in the Ladson Road area.More >>
Sears Home Services has openings for service technicians who specialize in refrigeration and appliance repairs.More >>
Sears Home Services has openings for service technicians who specialize in refrigeration and appliance repairs.More >>