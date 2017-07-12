Quantcast

Four people transported to hospital following accident near Don Holt Bridge

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say four people were transported to the hospital after an accident near the Don Holt Bridge. 

The accident happened on the westbound lanes of I-526. 

Charleston police, Berkeley County EMS and city fire responded. 

Emergency calls about the accident came in around 5:52 p.m. 

