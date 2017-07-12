Deputies, officers surround home after gun fired during domestic situation

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say law enforcement surrounded a home near Ashley Phosphate Road after receiving a report that a gun had been fired in a domestic situation Wednesday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of Planters Knoll.

According to DCSO Maj. Tony Phinney, deputies received information that a gun was fired at the home, and a woman was able to leave the residence uninjured.

Deputies along with officers with the North Charleston Police Department then responded to the home.

"The information we had at the time was that the suspect was still inside the residence," Phinney said.

Law enforcement was seen surrounding the home.

Authorities searched the home, but the suspect had already fled.

"While obtaining a search warrant, we obtained information that the suspect most likely fled upon law enforcement's arrival," Phinney said.

DCSO officials say they are searching for the suspect and will release information on him Thursday morning.

A portion of the road is closed as authorities investigate.

