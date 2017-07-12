RiverDogs outshine Suns

The RiverDogs scored all six of their runs in the first two innings, and Adonis Rosa turned in a career-high seven shutout innings in emergency relief duty as Charleston shut down the first-place Hagerstown Suns 6-3 to open a six-game road trip on Wednesday night at Municipal Stadium.

Both teams entered play leading their respective divisions with the best records in the league since the All-Star break. After Charleston (47-42, 13-6) starter Austin DeCarr needed 38 pitches to get through the first inning, the Dominican righty Rosa (3-2) was called on the second, and delivered with his longest outing of the year, fanning eight Hagerstown batters to keep Charleston on top.

The iron man relief appearance snapped a rough patch for the normally dominant Charleston bullpen who had allowed four or more runs three times in the previous seven games. David Sosebee finished the job with a 1-2-3 ninth and a pair of punch outs to pick up his fourth save.

The RiverDogs jumped on Hagerstown (49-38, 11-7) righty James Bourque (4-4), tagging the former Michigan Wolverine for three quick runs in the first. After second baseman Hoy Jun Park led off the ballgame with a single, Diego Castillo flew out and right fielder Blake Rutherford singled to right to put runners at first and second. After Park was picked off, the RiverDogs would start their barrage of two-out hitting. Catcher Donny Sands roped a single into left and advanced on an error before left fielder Isiah Gilliam came up with another two out knock stroked to left to bring in two more.

In the bottom half, Hagerstown answered back to the tie the game quickly. DeCarr gave up three hits including an RBI knock from shortstop Sheldon Neuse and the Suns swiped three bases off the Massachusetts native before he walked three straight men to bring in a third run.

The RiverDogs offense hung another three-spot in the second, again with two outs. After Park drew a walk, Castillo and Rutherford each collected RBI hits. An error by Neuse at short extended the inning, allowing Rutherford to score on a wild pitch that made it 6-3 Charleston.

Charleston managed just three hits and four baserunners following the second inning.



