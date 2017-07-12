Circuit court rules not to accept mother's appeal in ReVille case

The circuit court has ruled to not accept a mother's appeal in the case of Louis "Skip" ReVille.

ReVille was a Citadel employee who pleaded guilty in 2012 to nearly two dozen child sex charges and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

An unnamed mother says her son was a victim of Reville's who suffered emotional damages because of a sexual assault by ReVille at a summer camp.

On Wednesday, a court upheld a ruling saying the mother did not show enough evidence to prove that her son suffered emotional damage in a civil suit.

