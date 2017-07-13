Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/12)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .294 with 23 HR's and 56 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .240 with 7 HR's and 36 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - No game. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 K's in 22.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with a walk and a K in an 2-1 loss to Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .202 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to Dunedin. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 2.95 ERA and 21 K's in 21.1 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 1-4 with a K and a stolen base (1) in his professional debut, an 8-0 loss to AZL Royals. The Goose Creek alum is batting .250

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in an 8-0 win over AZL Cubs. The Hanahan alum is 0-1 with an 14.73 ERA and 2 K's in 3.2 innings.