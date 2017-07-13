Deputies identify suspect wanted following domestic violence situation

Dorchester County deputies have identified the man they are searching for following a domestic violence incident in which a gun was reportedly fired.

Deputies are searching for 28-year-old Justin Duvall, according to Dorchester County Sheriff's Maj. Tony Phinney. Deputies say Duvall is wanted on a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement surrounded a home near Ashley Phosphate Road after receiving a report that a gun had been fired in a domestic situation Wednesday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of Planters Knoll where they received information a gun was fired at the home, and a woman was able to leave the residence uninjured, Phinney said. Deputies learned from dispatchers the man who had fired the shot, later identified by deputies as Duvall, had barricaded himself inside the home.

"The information we had at the time was that the suspect was still inside the residence," Phinney said.

Deputies along with officers with the North Charleston Police Department then responded to the home, but say the suspect had fled the scene by the time they were able to search the home.

"While obtaining a search warrant, we obtained information that the suspect most likely fled upon law enforcement's arrival," Phinney said.

Duvall is 5'8" tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Duvall's whereabouts is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office at (843) 832-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

