Deputies identify suspect wanted following domestic violence situation

Dorchester County deputies have identified the man they are searching for following a domestic violence incident in which a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
Dorchester County deputies have identified the man they are searching for following a domestic violence incident in which a gun was reportedly fired.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man for a murder in North Charleston.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man for a murder in North Charleston.More >>
The City of Charleston is working with local law enforcement, fire, EMS and the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to put together a plan for next month’s solar eclipse event.More >>
The City of Charleston is working with local law enforcement, fire, EMS and the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to put together a plan for next month’s solar eclipse event.More >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing the four and told authorities the location of the bodies.More >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing the four and told authorities the location of the bodies.More >>